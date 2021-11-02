$144.80 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will post sales of $144.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.18 million to $146.40 million. Tenable reported sales of $118.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $536.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.30 million to $538.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $638.64 million, with estimates ranging from $628.40 million to $645.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,664. Tenable has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.58 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $170,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,925,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 113.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 218,866 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Tenable by 39.0% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 45,564 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 26,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

