157,159 Shares in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Bought by ATW Spac Management LLC

ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 157,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSAQ. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the second quarter worth $802,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 12.2% in the second quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 537,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 58,383 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 46.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 624,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 196,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

HSAQ stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,409. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

