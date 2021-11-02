1,800 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,408,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,445,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $156,140,000 after acquiring an additional 341,906 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,583,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.12.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $461.64 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $469.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

