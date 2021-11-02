$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,092,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $45.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,612 shares of company stock valued at $753,665. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 172,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $5,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

