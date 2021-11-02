$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will post sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.03 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $8.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,730,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236,015 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $463.21. The stock had a trading volume of 24,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,254. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $476.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

