$2.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to announce $2.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.43 billion. Celanese reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $8.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,123,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Celanese by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $161.51 on Tuesday. Celanese has a one year low of $114.92 and a one year high of $173.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.63. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

