2,000 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Purchased by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 121,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of SONO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,955. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.42 million. Research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad.

