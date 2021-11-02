20,308 Shares in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,308 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of CSG Systems International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 433.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.79. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. Research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.