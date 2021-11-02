$205.12 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to report sales of $205.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.33 million and the lowest is $204.90 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $205.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $847.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $844.59 million to $849.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $882.36 million, with estimates ranging from $876.40 million to $888.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,420.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,750,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,655,000 after purchasing an additional 98,928 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,962,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,625,000 after purchasing an additional 883,550 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,024 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 183,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,193,000 after purchasing an additional 105,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTCT traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $28.28. The company had a trading volume of 326,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 83.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

