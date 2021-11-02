209,520 Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 209,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,433,000. Amundi owned about 0.34% of Maximus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Maximus by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average is $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.86 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In related news, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $510,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,314 shares of company stock worth $2,093,406 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

