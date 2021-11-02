21,200 Shares in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ozon during the second quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Ozon by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,990,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,664,000 after purchasing an additional 60,029 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ozon during the first quarter worth approximately $691,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its stake in Ozon by 74.0% during the second quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ozon during the first quarter worth approximately $16,821,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZON has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ozon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.78.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

