22Nw LP Has $11.58 Million Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

22Nw LP cut its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 472,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,139 shares during the quarter. The Manitowoc comprises about 3.1% of 22Nw LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 22Nw LP’s holdings in The Manitowoc were worth $11,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

MTW traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,014. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $775.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

