22Nw LP Increases Holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

22Nw LP lifted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,570 shares during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication comprises 1.3% of 22Nw LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. 22Nw LP owned approximately 0.07% of Gulf Island Fabrication worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

GIFI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. 14,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,038. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $62.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.90. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 25.22%.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.