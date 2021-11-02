$3.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to post $3.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.34 billion and the lowest is $3.22 billion. Amcor posted sales of $3.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $13.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $13.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amcor.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMCR. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

AMCR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,476,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 36.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 54,131 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 15.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 21.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 189.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,665,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.