$3.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to post $3.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.39 billion and the lowest is $3.36 billion. Kinder Morgan posted sales of $3.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $15.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $15.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.24 billion to $13.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.05. 14,583,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,295,570. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,644,000 after purchasing an additional 687,789 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

