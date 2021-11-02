3,079 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $305.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.94 and a twelve month high of $307.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.10 and its 200-day moving average is $262.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,718 shares of company stock worth $13,108,242 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

