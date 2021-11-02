370,348 Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 370,348 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

