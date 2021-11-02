384,100 Shares in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 384,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.29% of Covanta as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Covanta by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Covanta Holding Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 112.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.00 million. Covanta had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

