3G Capital Partners LP Has $17.06 Million Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

3G Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bilibili accounts for approximately 4.4% of 3G Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. 3G Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $17,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BILI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,663 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bilibili by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,198,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,515 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bilibili by 7,589.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,068,000 after purchasing an additional 920,242 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bilibili by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,728,000 after purchasing an additional 566,014 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILI stock traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, hitting $77.95. 67,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,422,586. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $92.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BILI. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

