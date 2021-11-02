3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 81,654 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $265,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $604,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in 3M by 22,856.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,509,000 after acquiring an additional 134,855 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in 3M by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 8,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,272,050,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.46.

3M stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.44. 34,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.44 and a 200 day moving average of $194.08. 3M has a 1-year low of $159.90 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,076. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.