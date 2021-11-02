$4.92 EPS Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to post $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.81 and the highest is $5.76. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of $5.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $25.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.99 to $26.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $18.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.22 to $23.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.05.

NYSE COF opened at $153.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.37 and a 200 day moving average of $159.94. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 638.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 710,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,346,000 after buying an additional 613,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.