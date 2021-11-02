400,000 Shares in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU) Acquired by ATW Spac Management LLC

ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,010,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,258,000.

Shares of OTECU remained flat at $$10.48 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.31. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

