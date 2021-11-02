4,000,000 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Bought by Paulson & CO. Inc.

Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,520,000. APA makes up approximately 2.1% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in APA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in APA in the second quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in APA by 316.4% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in APA in the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. APA Co. has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $28.78.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist upped their price target on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

