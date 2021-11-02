41,458 Shares in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Atom Investors LP owned 0.06% of Healthcare Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,616,000 after purchasing an additional 61,964 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.20. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.44.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

