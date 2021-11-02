441 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pool by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,848,000 after acquiring an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,722,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after buying an additional 160,237 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,168,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,389,000 after buying an additional 118,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $514.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $520.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $472.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,358 shares in the company, valued at $33,603,257.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

