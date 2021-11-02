$462.64 Million in Sales Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will post sales of $462.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $475.00 million and the lowest is $449.50 million. The Manitowoc posted sales of $355.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.74 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of MTW stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 2.43. The Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.