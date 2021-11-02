$486.56 Million in Sales Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to report $486.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $462.09 million and the highest is $511.03 million. ModivCare reported sales of $320.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

MODV stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.87. The company had a trading volume of 61,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. ModivCare has a one year low of $117.93 and a one year high of $211.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.00.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf purchased 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,232.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $3,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ModivCare by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 149,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ModivCare by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $118,000.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

