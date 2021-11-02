$5.46 Million in Sales Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will report $5.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $41.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $22.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 million to $27.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $42.77 million, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $95.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $145,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,153. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 85,091 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,938,000 after buying an additional 102,567 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,847. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.31.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

