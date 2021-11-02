$51.95 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce sales of $51.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.90 million and the highest is $53.00 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $44.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year sales of $254.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.70 million to $255.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $304.00 million, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $309.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Well Services.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Well Services by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,650,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,484,642,000 after acquiring an additional 27,646,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,661,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Well Services by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 115,926 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in U.S. Well Services by 756.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 92,670 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in U.S. Well Services by 1,310.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 144,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Well Services stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $2.47. 1,520,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,857. U.S. Well Services has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.