683 Capital Management LLC Has $19.70 Million Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

683 Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,598,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200,902 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $19,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 15.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 5.7% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,714,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1,383.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 184,179 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 28.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 234,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth about $121,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARDX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,191,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $122.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.83. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARDX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

