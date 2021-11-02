683 Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,184,000 after buying an additional 583,642 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after buying an additional 246,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 565.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after buying an additional 346,013 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 225,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,800,000. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on shares of Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays cut shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

GLPG traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $53.56. 4,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,794. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.55. Galapagos NV has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $129.03. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galapagos NV will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

