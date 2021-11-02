683 Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 267,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Nautilus Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NAUT. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,050,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $10,068,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $48,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $20,200,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $10,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 13,568 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $104,202.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 11,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $90,276.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 335,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,038.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 15,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,474. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $25.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NAUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

