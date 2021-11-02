683 Capital Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

683 Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,477 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 92,907 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 51.8% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $112,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,135 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 246,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,380,254. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.32.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

