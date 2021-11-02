683 Capital Management LLC Takes $4.82 Million Position in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the second quarter worth $12,259,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the second quarter worth $11,464,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the second quarter worth $8,080,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the second quarter worth $7,530,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the second quarter worth $6,565,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GIWWU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,106. GigInternational1, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

