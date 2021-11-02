6elm Capital LP Invests $15.10 Million in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

6elm Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,099,000. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for about 9.6% of 6elm Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 6elm Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of DICK’S Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after purchasing an additional 389,939 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 675.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,518 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 52,711 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,891 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 214,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 in the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DKS stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $121.89. 18,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,561. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

