6elm Capital LP Invests $2.12 Million in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

6elm Capital LP bought a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 30,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. Twitter makes up approximately 1.3% of 6elm Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $11,021,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $771,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $25,286,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Twitter from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,216 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,760. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.32. 85,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,667,664. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 117.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.