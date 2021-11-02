$7.98 Billion in Sales Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report sales of $7.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.19 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 134%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $24.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.10 billion to $24.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $40.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.41 billion to $44.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($8.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United Airlines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,020,000 after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Airlines by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,412,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,124,000 after purchasing an additional 335,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Airlines by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after purchasing an additional 685,285 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.71. 253,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,381,166. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $63.70.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

