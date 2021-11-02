71 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Peconic Partners LLC

Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,113.38.

AMZN stock traded down $24.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,293.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,741. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,378.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,385.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.