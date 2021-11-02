$775.32 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will announce sales of $775.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $794.96 million and the lowest is $760.00 million. Stantec posted sales of $687.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on STN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

STN stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.04. 59,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,444. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.89. Stantec has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Stantec by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,518,000 after buying an additional 846,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 12.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,263,000 after purchasing an additional 544,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,157 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 32.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after acquiring an additional 420,734 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 18.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,355,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,528,000 after acquiring an additional 211,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

