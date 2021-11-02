$84.15 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to post $84.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.90 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $79.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $339.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.60 million to $342.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $366.37 million, with estimates ranging from $363.07 million to $370.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of COLL opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after buying an additional 493,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 58,221 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 45.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,031,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 323,854 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 42,286 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

