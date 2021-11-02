9,176 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,071.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,431,858 shares of company stock worth $160,422,839 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

NYSE PLTR opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

