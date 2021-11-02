9,900 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 78,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 302.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,745,000 after purchasing an additional 230,560 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 34.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $129.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.88. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $66.70 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

