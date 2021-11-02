99,725 Shares in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Horace Mann Educators at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 38,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,550,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE HMN opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,191 shares of company stock worth $329,966 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

