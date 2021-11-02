A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 69.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average is $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $843.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -0.56. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $76.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kendall Saville acquired 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $281,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,048. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 173,096.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

