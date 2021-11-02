A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DNB Markets upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Danske upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of AMKBY opened at $15.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.