A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) saw strong trading volume on Monday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. 46,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 749,532 shares.The stock last traded at $16.60 and had previously closed at $18.69.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $75,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,376 shares of company stock worth $353,201 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in A10 Networks by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in A10 Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in A10 Networks by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in A10 Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 159,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.94.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

About A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

