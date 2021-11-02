AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price increased by Barclays from $112.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.62.

NYSE ABBV opened at $114.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $202.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $121.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

