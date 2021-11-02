Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Given “Hold” Rating at SVB Leerink

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.60.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $349.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.18 and its 200 day moving average is $325.35. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $250.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 108.02, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 10.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Abiomed by 0.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Abiomed by 12.2% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Abiomed by 135.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Abiomed by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

