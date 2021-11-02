Absolute Software (ABST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Absolute Software to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. On average, analysts expect Absolute Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABST opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.27 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203,945 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

