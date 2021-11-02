ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of ACAD opened at $20.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.67. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

